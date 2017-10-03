Nana Addo arrives in Wa

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has arrived in Wa of the Upper West Region for his two day visit to the region.

The visit is part of the President’s regional visits to monitor projects ongoing in the region and also interact with the people.

His visit in the region will see him meet with members of the Regional House of Chiefs, Religious leaders and also address a series of rallies in the region.

The President is also expected to commission the 51.54 million dollars Wa Water Project at Jambusi in the Wa west district.