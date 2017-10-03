My wife denied me sex for 6 years – Husband cries

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Marriage is always the dream of many would-be couples considering the sense of stability and unity that comes with it. But this holy union can also sometimes be a thorny.

This can be said of a couple somewhere in the outskirts of Accra who are currently suffering all because one person has decided not to give in to making love and having babies.

Just call them the Simpsons as man of the house, Kojo Simpon has revealed to YEN News how he continues to pray for that very day when his wife would fall in for the urge to have babies.

The Simpsons have been married for 6 years now without even touching themselves intimately. Why? Because one of them – the wife – has decided not to give in to making babies.

“I have tried on countless occasions to making her understand that we need children to start a happy family but she just won’t listen to me. She tells me she just does not feel like having babies and it’s been six solid years since we married. What is she waiting for?,” Kojo Simpson lamented.

When asked if they had ever engaged in any intimate relations before marriage, the disgruntled husband replied in the negative revealing that they both decided to remain chaste before their wedding ceremony.

“We are Christians and we don’t fall for this thing of knowing each other before marriage so we kept ourselves pure,” he revealed.

YEN.com.gh tried to connect to Mrs Simpson to get her reaction to these concerns by her husband but all efforts proved futile.

But digging deep into the careers of both couples, it turned out that to be that Mrs Simpson is a midwife while Mr Simpson is a photographer.

With both careers coming with various pressures and appeals, one may deduce that while Mrs Simpson is scared to have kids considering the pain of labor that women at her hospital go through, Mr Simpson’s career also gives him a wet appeal for human appeal – hence his vicious crave of making love to the woman he so loves.