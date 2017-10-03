My apology to Akufo-Addo not genuine – Appiah Stadium

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Popular serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known Appiah Stadium has revealed his apology to President Akufo-Addo after calling him a ‘wee smoker’ was not genuine.

According to him, he was coerced by operatives of National Security led by New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hopeson Adorye to render that apology.

“National Security operatives led by Hopeson Adorye pointed a gun at me and asked me to apologize. I was left me with no other option than to apologize” he bemoaned.

Appiah Stadium was picked up by the Ashanti Regional Police to substantiate an allegation made against the President and help with investigations.

But he was transferred to Accra for effective investigation and later sent to an unknown location pending investigations.

But after pictures and video of NDC serial caller begging for clemency began circulating on social media, he has mounted a spirited defense.

On Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Appiah Stadium said he rendered the apology under duress.

“I wouldn’t have apologized to President Akufo-Addo if I was not forced. I had to say something to save my life”.

Appiah Stadium claimed he was sent to the house of Madam Ama Busia where he met Prophet Owusu Bempah and he was maltreated for expressing his opinion.

He could not fathom why he was treated like a common criminal when he only stated the obvious truth.

“I was kidnapped and they were threatening to kill me if I don’t apologize so I had to do it” he stressed.

Appiah Stadium said though he regrets insulting President Akufo-Addo, his apology was borne out of fear.