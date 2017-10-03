Moves to pass Right to Information Bill to commence as Parliament reconvenes

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

2017-10-02

The Right to Information Bill, 2017 is expected to be represented in parliament as the House reconvenes.

The 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana commences on Tuesday, 3rd October 2017 two months after the House went on recess.

After debates and inputs into the Bill, the sixth parliament failed to pass the Bill into law hence the reintroduction of the Bill to the floor of the House.

The first attempt at enacting the law on the Right to Information was made when the bill was presented to Parliament on February 5, 2010.

Also expected to be laid before the House during this meeting is the Major Mahama Trust Fund Bill, 2017 which is to be set up in memory of the slain soldier who was gruesomely murdered in line of duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region

This is in fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo’s pledge to set up a memorial Trust Fund with a seed money of GH¢500,000 to support the education of the children of Major Maxwell Mahama when he visited the family on Monday, June 5, 2017 as it observed a week of the military man’s passing.

During the Meeting, Parliament is also expected to receive about twenty-three (23) Bills some of which include, Ghana Railway Development Bills, 2017; National Employment Bill, 2017; National Road Safety Agency Bill, 2016; Conduct of Public Officers Bill, 2017; Companies Bill, 2017; Creative Arts Bill, 2017; Legal Aid Commission Bill, 2017

Additionally, Bills at the Committee stage such as the Zongo Development Bill, 2017; Office of the Special Prosecutor Bill, 2017, Northern Belt Development Authority Bill, 2017; Middle Belt Development Bill, 2017; Coastal Belt Development Bill, 2017 are expected to be represented to plenary for deliberations

In all, the House is expected to be presented with 16 instruments, 10 papers and 4 major motions that have been tabled for debated during this meeting of Parliament