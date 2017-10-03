Minister inaugurates board of GEPA, GIHOC

Business News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-02

Mr Alan Kyeremanten, the Minister of Trade and Industry has inaugurated a 10-member board of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority with the task of focusing on the country’s export drive to facilitate economic growth.

The board members were expected to improve the export sector since it has the propensity to create job opportunities and generate foreign capital and resources for the economy.

The members are Mr Sandy Osei-Agyemang, Chairman; Ms Gifty Kekeli Klenam; Mrs Victoria Hajar; Mrs Grace Akrofi; Mr Frank Kofi Nagetey and Mr Mawuli Derrick Agboka.

The rest are, Mr Zakariah Yakubu, Mr Kobena Ebo Quaison, Mr Yofi Grant and Mr Seth Twum-Akwaboah, all members of the board.

Mr Kyeremanten said no country has achieved significant growth without focusing on the export sector and urged the board to put in place strategic measures to ensure the sector succeeds.

He said the country’s currency had declined because of the inability to explore the export sector and charged the board to help add value to the natural resources to be competitive in both the local and international markets.

Export development is one of the government’s 10 pillars of industrialization and implores on the board to capitalize on the opportunities in the sector to collaborate with the private sector to achieve the agenda.

He said by the end of the year, Africa would become a continental free market economy, creating smooth economic trade within the region and urged the board to take advantage of the opportunities to maximize its production to be competitive in the global markets.

The Trade Minister said there are already market opportunities through bilateral, regional and global relations with development partners and assured them of government support to make the sector more viable to exercise its responsibilities.

He said for the initiative to be successful, the board needs to work on export financing mechanism to support local industries.

Mr Kyeremanten urged the board to collaborate with stakeholders and the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research as strategic allies to design ways to improve the sector.

Mr Osei-Agyemang on behalf of the board members thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to work diligently to meet the targets ascribed to them.

Meanwhile, the Trade Minister has also inaugurated a seven-member board of Directors of the GIHOC Distilleries Company limited.

They are Mr Ebenezer Ebo Bartels, Chairman, Mr Maxwell Kofi Jumah, Madam Gifty Ama Asantewaa Ayeh, Mrs Annette Obenewaa Adutwum, Mr George Kwame Aboagye, Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama and Mr Moss Osei-Bonsu.

He charges the Board of Directors to improve the fortunes of the company since, for the past years, it was faced with challenges such as unreliable supply of electricity and high level of taxes.

Mr Bartels thanked President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity and assured government of their commitment to turn around the industrial fortunes of the company.