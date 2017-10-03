Make media ‘vibrant, critical’ – President to GJA

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

President Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on its election held last week.

“I extend warm congratulations to the entire membership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for the successful conduct of their elections of Friday, 29 September, 2017, which saw the selection of executives to steer the affairs of the Association for the next four years.

“I congratulate Affail Monney on his decisive re-election as President of the GJA; Linda Asante Agyei as Vice President; Edmund Kofi Yeboah as General Secretary; Mary Mensah in-charge of Public Affairs; and Albert Tuffuor as Organising Secretary. The losing aspirants are also to be commended for graciously conceding defeat.

“It is my hope that the Ghana Journalists Association and its leadership, over the next four years, will continue to contribute to the growth of a vibrant and critical media that has won Ghana the reputation of having one of the most media-friendly and liberal climates on the continent, and also to the enhancement of public accountability as a strategic goal of public policy,” Mr Akufo-Addo said in a statement.