Kwesi Appiah urges players to fight till the end despite slim World Cup chances

2017-10-03

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says they will not settle for less against Uganda despite having faint hopes of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia finals.

The Black Stars will play the Cranes in Kampala on Saturday in the penultimate Group E clash.

Ghana are third in the pool with five points and need to win to stay in touch with leaders Egypt who have nine points.

After last month’s 5-1 win at Brazzaville against Congo, Appiah says his side will go all out and pursue a fourth qualification berth to the bitter end.

Appiah told the Graphic Sports: ”Everyone knows the difficult situation we find ourselves in in the campaign. On paper, and given the determination of the team currently in the lead, it looks impossible for us to qualify, but in football, anything can happen.

”That is why we are not giving up yet. We still have something to fight for and we will do just that. We need to be better placed for everything.

”When Uganda played us in Tamale, they were able to read through our game plan and their coach said we were predictable. Indeed, until the second leg against Congo, that was what most people thought, too. The changes made for the game in Kampala is to help us carry out our game plan without our opponents figuring out what we intend to do.

”That is why we have the changes, but not because there are any other issues.”