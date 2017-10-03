Kufuor damns DJ OXY’s anti-Akufo-Addo claim

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed “extreme dissatisfaction” with assertions by Mr. Alfred Kwame Larbi aka DJ Oxygen, of Oxzy FM, that people from his alleged ‘camp’ hired him to write scandalous things about then-presidential aspirant Nana Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the 2008 primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Former President Kufuor in a statement signed by spokesperson Frank Agyekum, condemned the association of his name to the story, and said as President, he had no faction and did not need to have factions in his government, despite false claims by people.

The former President, currently on a working tour of Europe, challenged Mr. Larbi to name whoever approached him for the alleged transaction as published in the story making rounds in some of the media.

He warned against persons trying to ingratiate themselves with the current government from using others as footstools for their ambition or for settling personal scores.