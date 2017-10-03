Kotoko, Medeama midweek GPL games rescheduled to Thursday

Asante Kotoko vrs Medeama Sc <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507039019_393_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Premier League Board (PLB) has announced that Ghana Premier League Match day 27 matches involving Asante Kotoko and Medeama have been moved to Thursday October 5.

This decision was taken after their MTN FA Cup semifinal match which was originally scheduled to come off on Sunday was rained off and played on Monday afternoon.

However, all the other Match day 27 matches will be played on Wednesday October 4 at 3:00pm at their respective venues as announced earlier.

Kotoko will host AshantiGold at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while Medeama will welcome relegation threatened Liberty Professionals at the Tarkwa T&A Park.

