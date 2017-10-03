Korle-Bu senior staff association backs CEO’s efforts

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Dr. Felix Anyah, CEO – Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The umbrella body of Korle-Bu Senior Staffs Association (KOSSA), has urged for an end to the media banter between the management of the hospital and the management Uinbank Limited, a private entity engaged by the hospital as part of its revenue mobilization exercise.

The Senior Staffs of the premier teaching hospital has appealed to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the sector Minister to support the current efforts at rebuilding the hospital and restoring it to its former status as the premier teaching hospital in the country led by the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Felix Anyah.

In a statement signed and released in Accra by Mr. Charles Nii Kwade Ofei-Palm, the KOSSA chairman said the association recognizes the impact of the public disagreement has on the operations of the hospital.

‘’We strongly advocates for the cessation of all media banter in a way that will inure to the benefits of patients of the hospital’’ the statement explained.

The association has observed that the industrial peace and harmony which ‘’we fought for and the gains we are currently making as a hospital are being threatened by the difference between the hospital and its business partners in revenue mobilization’.

The further noted that much as the issues raised are relevant to the progress of the hospital; it must be pursued to its logical conclusion thus, must be done without the accusations and counter accusations on the management of the hospital in the media.