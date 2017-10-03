Korle Bu CEO erred in unilaterally abrogating Unibank contract – Eddy Annan

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-02

Korle-Bu Hospital CEO, Dr. Felix Anyah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507003276_714_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A former Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has faulted the acting CEO of the Hospital for not informing the Health Minister before taking the decision to abrogate a revenue collection contract with Unibank.

Mr Edward Annan said in the absence of the Board, Dr Felix Anyah ought to have sought permission from the sector Minister before taking a decision as important as abrogating a contract.

Even though he admits the CEO and the management can take some decisions in the interest of the hospital, he was quick to add that decisions that will have long-lasting impact on the hospital should be taken with the approval of the Board which represents the interest of government.

And in the absence of a board, the CEO ought to have sought clearance from the sector minister before taking that decision, Mr Annan stated.

He was reacting to the contract abrogation controversy involving Korle Bu Teaching hospital, a controversy triggered by musician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A Plus who accused two chiefs of staff of corruption.

According to the musician, the two Chiefs of Staff, Abu Jinapor and Francis Boakye Asenso were corrupt when they demanded Korle Bu to rescind its decision to terminate a revenue collection contract with Unibank.

He argued the two wanted Unibank to be given the contract because the local bank contributed to the NPP campaign in 2016.

He has since apologized for his accusations, but maintained the two men were naïve in how they handled the whole matter.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in July 2017 took a decision to terminate a contract it had with Unibank for the collection of revenue on behalf of the hospital.

The hospital would rather have Stanbic takeover fully in the revenue collection duties, a responsibility they shared with Unibank until the decision to abrogate the contract with the latter was taken.