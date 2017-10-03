Korle Bu brouhaha: Abronye DC takes fight to CEO; challenges his appointment

Kwame Baffoe, (Abronye DC) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507038341_517_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe has taken his animosity for musician Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus to another level by going after the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Felix Anyah who is believed to be his Godfather

Abronye DC as affectionately called in political circles, is challenging the appointment of Dr Anyha indicating that it is in contravention with the Civil Service Act, 1993 ?327? Section 71 of that law says that, ‘a person holding a civil service post shall in accordance with article 199 of the 1992 constitution’.

According to him, the owner of Holy Trinity Medical Centre/Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm attained the mandatory age of 60 which automatically disqualifies him from holding such a position per the provisions in the constitution.

“Subsection (1) does not prevent the appointment of a person who is more than sixty years of age on a limited engagement for two years at a time not exceeding five years in total. Here is the question, Is Dr Felix Anyah current position at Korle Bu for limited period or what ?And if so for how many years did Dr. Felix Anyah, appointment letter indicate for his retirement since he is over sixty years (60). If all these were not captured in the appointment letter as CEO of Korle Bu , then his appointment is/was in contravention with PNDL (327) civil service act 1993”, he stated.

Kwame A plus, You and Your Boss Cannot contest me at All. As for you, you think Korle Bu is for you now because you always attend management meeting as special assistant to Dr. Felix Anyaa the CEO of Korle Bu, even though you are not part of management. I will address that issue at an appropriate time. First and foremost, it is on record that, your boss Dr Felix Anyaa was born on 1950 and he was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu on April 2017, an indication that his appointment was in contravention with the Civil Service Act, 1993?327 Section 71 of that law says that, a person holding a civil service post shall in accordance with article 199 of the constitution, retire from the service on reaching the age of sixty years. Subsection 1 does not prevent the appointment of a person who is more than sixty years of age on a limited engagement for two years at a time not exceeding five years in total. Here is the question, Is Dr Felix Anyah current position at Korle Bu for limited period or what? And if so for how many years did Dr. Felix Anyah, appointment letter indicate for his retirement since he is over sixty years (60). If all these were not captured in the appointment letter as CEO of Korle Bu, then his appointment is/was in contravention with PNDL (327) civil service act 1993.

قالب وردپرس

Comments