I’m excited about ‘right’ leadership leading NDC in 2020 – Spio Garbrah

2017-10-03

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Ekow Spio Garbrah has given strong indications yet of his willingness to contest for the flagbearer position of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Garbrah had earlier clarified reports of his intentions to contest the flagbearership race, pointing out that it will take extensive consultations with his support base and key stakeholders to arrive at a decision.

He, however, added a caveat that it would also depend on whether former president Mahama decides to go for a second term.

“When the party invites those who are interested in becoming leaders of the party, at that point, in consultation with my supporters and fans and other party leaders, I will decide the role I will play,” he earlier told the media in August.

However, in what seemed like building alliances with key NDC groups in the diaspora, Mr Spio Garbrah took to his Facebook wall to express satisfaction with the outcome of meetings with some NDC branches in the US.

“I met with Executives of NDC USA and NDC Massachusetts in Worcester. Am excited about how ecstatic they are about NDC’s prospects in 2020 with the “right” leadership”, he said.

The flagbearer position of the NDC has been a subject of speculation as the party prepares to go to the primaries in 2018.

While former President John Mahama has been vague about his intentions to exercise his right to a second term in office after the 2016 electoral defeat, several names including Professor Joshua Alabi and MP for Nadowli/Kaleo, Alban Bagbin have declared their indications to contest the presidential primaries when the party opens nominations.