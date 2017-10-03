I may consider supporting a rival association to GJA – Anti Monney activist

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

One of the vociferous persons who campaigned against the re-election of Ghana Journalist Association president Roland Affail Monney has said he will consider the formation of a rival association.

In an interview with PrimeNewsGhana, Kwakye Afreh Nuamah, who had a hard time accepting the results of the GJA elections maintained the interest of journalist in Ghana will not be served under the same leadership. He was however hopeful some new executives could bring some “positive change”.

Afreh-Nuamah, Manasseh Azuri Awuni, Kwetey Nartey, Samson Lardi Ayenini and Anny Osabutey were some of the most vibrant opponents of Mr Monney, fronting a spirited social media campaign against him.

They contended his administration has failed to champion the cause of journalism and effectively rendered the once powerful GJA a laughing stock.

In the run up to the elections, there were suggestions by some of these journalist including Anny Osabutey that they may consider setting up another association if Mr Affail Monney is re-elected.

When asked if he will support such a move, Afreh Nuamah said he was open to “anything” so long as it will serve the interest of journalist much better than what the Ghana Journalist Association under the current leadership has done for the past few years.