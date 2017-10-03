‘I didn’t inherit a rich father’ – Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo seems not to have ended his moaning of the state of the economy he inherited from John Dramani Mahama.

At a ceremony to commission a water project in Wa, the president said other projects have been lined up for implementation “but a lot of them depend on the state of our public financing”.

He analogized over the ‘property’ bequeathed to him by former president Mahama, referring to himself as an unlucky son.

“The truth of the matter is that I am not a lucky son,” he told the gathering of chiefs and people in Jambusi on Monday.

“I did not inherit a rich father. The inheritance I got from my predecessor was about an empty treasury so I happen to work my way from the bottom up.

“But I know that with your support, I will find the money and we will do these things that need to be done.”

Brimming with optimism, President Akufo-Addo said he will see to the fulfilment of all the promises he made during the electioneering campaign period. He insisted that not all politicians are liar and that just as the free senior high school policy has been implemented the other ones will also be.

“There are better days ahead for all of us in Ghana,” he assured.