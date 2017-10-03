Groupe Ideal boss named overall Best Achiever at ‘40 Under 40’ Awards

Business News of Monday, 2 October 2017

2017-10-02

Dr. Dzani is also a member of the Council of State

The President of Groupe Ideal, Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani has been named Overall Best Achiever at the “40 Under 40 Awards” held on Friday September 29.

Dr. Dzani, who is also a member of the Council of State took home ‘The Best Investor Under 40’ award. The event was held under the auspices of XODUS Communications.

“I am sincerely grateful to the organizers for such an honor. To my team of great minds who head the various institutions under the Groupe Ideal umbrella, I say thank you for your dedication in bringing our vision to life. I couldn’t have achieved this recognition without your incredible inputs.

“This special night brings memories of the toil, the challenges, hard critical decisions that had to be made, and also the joy of the many successful milestones we have chalked along the way,” Dr. Dzani said after he was presented with the award.

The “Under 40 awards” is aimed at identifying and honoring a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business fellows under the age forty (40), who are making an impact in the industry they operate.

The awards also seek to place emphasis on these individuals’ impeccable results through commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.

Dr. Dzani holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana and an Honorary Doctorate from Oral Roberts University, Oklahoma, USA.

He also holds an MBA in Corporate Governance & Finance from University of Hull, United Kingdom.

After working with Barclays Bank and Canal Capital, he decided in 2009 to set up a consultancy firm to advise banks and other financial institutions on financial models and risk management. Ideal Finance was subsequently established in 2010 offering money lending services and has grown to become a finance house.

With a startup capital of GHc27,000 Dr. Dzani has successfully steered the affairs of Ideal Finance and within 5 years, now has total assets of over GHc500 million.

In 2014, under his able leadership Ideal Financial Holdings acquired a majority share ownership of Ezi Savings and loans, injected capital and rebranded it FirsTrust Savings and loans, saving the jobs of over 200 Ghanaians, their livelihood and also enhancing confidence in the financial sector.

Out of Ideal Finance he’s been able to set up eight (8) subsidiaries within 5 years

i) Ideal Capital Partners, an Investment and Equity Firm

ii) Firstrust Savings & Loans

iii) Ideal Trade, a commodity and trading firm

iv) Westfield Offshore Consult, an offshore mining firm and consultancy services

v) Ideal Asset Solutions, an asset management firm

vi) Ideal Insurance Brokers, an Insurance brokerage firm

vii) Ideal Financial Holdings, Management Consultancy Firm

viii) Ideal Pension trust, a pensions trust firm

Dr. Dzani was voted Emerging Man of the year 2014 by VIASAT1 Television.

He has recently been voted the Banking & Finance Enterpreneur of the year 2015 by Enterprise Foundation Ghana.

Dr. Dzani through his foundation, Tsatse Foundation has undertaken many social interventions and CSR activites including Educational scholarships for needy and brilliant students, support for Otumfuo Educational Foundation, Support for major health institutions in Ghana, support for strategic state institutions like Ghana Police Service, 37 Military hospital, sponsorship of corporate events and many more.