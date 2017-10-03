Group petitions President to investigate NLA boss

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-03

play videoMembers of the CVM are accusing Mr. Osei-Ameyaw of foul play in running the affairs of the NLA <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507015361_30_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Members of the Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), have petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and stakeholders, to investigate the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the Board and Management of authority.

Members of the CVM are accusing Mr. Osei-Ameyaw of foul play in running the affairs of the Authority.

The group in a release on Monday confirmed the petition and channelled their request to some major stakeholders including The Vice-President, Chief of Staff, Ministry of Finance, National Security Minister, National Security Coordinator, EOCO, BNI, CID and CHRAJ to aid in the investigation.

“The leadership of CVM on Monday, 2nd October 2017 successfully petitioned the President, Vice-President, Chief of Staff, Ministry of Finance, National Security Minister, National Security Coordinator, EOCO, BNI, CID and CHRAJ to request an investigation into the conduct of Mr. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw(the Director-General), Board and Management of NLA,” they noted.

The petition signed by Founder and President of the CVM, Razak Kojo Opoku, enveloped a series of allegations against Mr. Ameyaw which comes after an earlier statement suggesting that Mr. Osei-Ameyaw was “intellectually incompetent” and “lazy” and had approved some illegal activities in the Authority.

The group in the statement described Mr. Ameyaw’s leadership as corrupt, accusing the NLA boss of fraud.

The CVM alleged that Mr. Ameyaw, David Lamptey (AG Director, legal of NLA) and Merlin Gaming Ghana Limited have conspired to defraud the nation of GHC15,000,000.00 as settlement for a legal claim by the Merlin Gaming Limited.

Following these and other strong allegations against the NLA boss, the CVM appealed to stakeholders in the statement last week, to probe the GHC15, 000,000 Mr. Ameyaw ‘illegally’ used.

The group has since petitioned the President and all concerned parties to speed up the necessary action against the Mr. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw.

“We do hope that the authorities will expedite action on the issues raised in the Petition and sanction accordingly,” they said.

Please read the full text below

Petition against the Director-General, Board and Management of NLA – CVM

The leadership of CVM on Monday, 2nd October 2017 successfully petitioned the President, Vice-President, Chief of Staff, Ministry of Finance, National Security Minister, National Security Coordinator, EOCO, BNI, CID and CHRAJ to request an investigation into the conduct of Mr. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw(the Director-General), Board and Management of NLA.

The petition contains a 10-points allegations against Mr. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the Board and Management of NLA.

We do hope that the authorities will expedite action on the issues raised in the Petition and sanction accordingly.

…Signed…



Razak Kojo Opoku



(CVM Founder/President)