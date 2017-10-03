GPL Preview: Aduana Stars vs WAFA SC

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

There is no better opportunity for Aduana Stars to extend their lead at top of the league than this Wednesday when they welcome second placed WAFA SC to the Nana Agyemang Badu park.

Only a point is separating the 2010 champions from the Academy side on the premiership table.

Aduana Stars with a win on Wednesday will take them another big step closer to their second league title in the history of the club.

The Fire Boys showed their title credentials in their last league fixture when they held Hearts of Oak to a 3-3 draw in Accra a month ago.

Their home form this season gives them the advantage to claim all three points to open a four points gap at the summit.



They have conceded only once at Dormaa this campaign.

Joseph Addo is unavailable for this crunchy game. The goalkeeper is currently in the camp of the national team for a World Cup qualifier.



Young left back Rashid Alhassan is also with the Ghana U17 team for the FIFA World Youth Championship in India.

WAFA SC are traveling to Dormaa with their worst form of the season after managing only one win in their last five premier league matches.

They failed to beat relegation threatened Great Olympics at home in their last premier league game leaving them sitting at the second place.

The Academy lads have their second place under threat since another lose in midweek could see them level on points with Hearts of Oak if the latter win their fixture.

Gideon Waja is making a comeback for Wednesday’s match after playing a key role in Black Stars B WAFU Cup of Nations 2017 victory.

Young trio Richard Danso, Aminu Mohammed and Michael Acquaye are out of the game since they are currently in the Ghana camp for the FIFA U17 World Cup.



MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 5



Aduana Stars wins = 2



WAFA SC wins = 1



Drawn matches = 2

~ Aduana Stars have suffered only one loss in their last seven matches in the premier league.



(W4 D2 L1)

~ WAFA SC have won just one of their last five fixtures in the premier league.



(W1 D1 L3)

~ Aduana Stars have recorded no loss in any of their last twenty seven home games in the premiership.



(W21 D6 L0)

~ WAFA SC are without a victory in their last seven away fixtures in the league. They have lost all last three.



(W0 D2 L5)

~ Aduana Stars are undefeated in their last four premier league clashes with WAFA SC.



(W2 D2 L0)

~ WAFA SC have failed to pick even a point in their two visits to Aduana Stars in the premier league.



(W0 D0 L2)

~ Aduana Stars have conceded only one goal in their thirteen home matches in the premiership this campaign.

~ WAFA SC have managed to keep just four clean sheets from their thirteen away games in the league this season.