Galamsey pit caves in killing one, trapping others

2017-10-03

Even though there has been an effective ban on the activities of small-scale mining known as galamsey, some illegal miners bent on surviving are still in the business and it has resulted in the death of one Nigerian and leaving several others trapped in Ntotroso, a farming community in the Asutifi North District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

According to reports, the deceased known only as Christian is believed to be a Nigerian but it cannot be ascertained if the illegal miners trapped in the pit are all Nigerians.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, the District Police Commander, DSP Teddy Damptey Brown indicated that the police got word of the incident on Sunday and made attempts to salvage the situation with the help of some community members.

DSP Teddy Damptey Brown however recounted that the illegal miners got wind of the intended visit of the police and fled the scene, leaving the lifeless body of Christian there and the rest of their ‘colleagues’ trapped in the pit.

The police were however up to the task and managed to round up three of the illegal miners who were at the scene.

The arrested galamseyers are being held at Kenyasi awaiting further action. The District Police Commander in the area went on to add that the illegal miners had resorted to mining at night due to the daily activities of “Operation Vanguard” and some police patrols.

He went on to reveal that the illegal miners had ‘Powerful Informants’ who gave out valuable police operation details to them.

Speaking on the incident, the District Chief Executive of the area, Anthony Adjei Mensah indicated that the quest to get rich quickly was a motivating factor for continued galamsey activities even though the government was doing everything to fight the menace.

He also disclosed that there was going to be a meeting involving the District Assembly, Chiefs in the area and land owners to look at pragmatic ways of ending galamsey and diverting the workforce into agriculture.