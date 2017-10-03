Feature: Who’s the most powerful man in Ghana now, Nana Addo or Bawumia?

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: Yen.com.gh

2017-10-03

Editor’s note: This article explores the duties of the vice president as per the 1992 Constitution as it seeks to have an outlook on the entire duties and burden on Dr Mahamadu Bawumia. The article, therefore, does not seek to set out an agenda on who really runs the presidency.

There is no doubt in our minds that the first gentleman in Ghana is President of the Republic, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

But the successes and policies of government can never be talked about without the mention of the Vice president, Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia. There is no denying the fact that the commander in chief of the Ghana armed forces is president Akufo-Addo but once again, the most noticed brain behind all the economic policies in government is Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

With Dr. Bawumia being the head of the economic management team in government, it also is of interest to note that most, if not all of the economic policies of the government are all by the doing of the vice-president.

But who is the vice president? According to Article 60 Clause 6 of the 1992 Constitution; “Whenever the President dies, resigns or is removed from office, the Vice-President shall assume office as President for the unexpired term of office of the President with effect from the date of the death, resignation or removal of the President.”

What this means in the lay man’s language is that the vice president is strictly the second heir to the throne in case of any instance which befalls the president. Meaning he always gets to work on a daily basis who could just be on the verge of becoming a president without the stress of an election!

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported of how a civil society pressure group based in Tamale, Northern Youth for Peace and Development (NYUPED) claimed the vice president was being sidelined by some unknown forces at the presidency – claims which government vehemently disapproved.

But whatever be the case, there is no doubt in our minds that Bawumia comes along as the second gentleman in Ghana with massive contributions to the economic management of the country.