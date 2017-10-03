Don’t fund president’s Northern Region tour – Minister charges MMDCEs

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

The Deputy Minister for Local Government OB Amoah has asked the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern Region not to pay the 5000 levy they are to contribute towards Akufo Addo’s visit.

According to the Deputy Minister, the Local Government Ministry has not sanctioned the fund mobilization hence the various MMDAs should disregard the imposed funds by the Northern regional Coordinating Council.

A total of GHc 130,000 cedis is expected to be dished out from the coffers of the 26 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Northern Region towards the visit of the president to the region.

In a memo addressed to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District executives stated that, “in a bid to put together the required arrangements for a successful tour,” each assembly is required to contribute the GHc 5,000.

The memo which went viral created public uproar as many Ghanaians questioned the rationale behind the fund mobilization for the president’s visit as many assemblies struggle to fund its internal projects.

However in the latest twist to the development, the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Hon. O.B. Amoah has charged the MMDAs not to pay the fund since his outfit did not authorize it.

President Akufo-Addo’s 3-day official visit to the Northern region is expected to begin October 6, 2017.