Deadly potholes on Tema motorway

Lack of repair works on one of the major roads in the nation’s capital, the Accra-Tema motorway, has left the road infrastructure with dangerous potholes.

The 19-kilometre road commissioned in November 1965 by Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, forms part of the N1 freeway, which starts from Aflao (in the Volta Region) and ends in Elubo (in the Western Region).

It is also part of the Trans-West African Highway (Abidjan-Lagos Corridor) and also links the capital city, Accra, to the Kotoka International Airport and the Tema Port.

