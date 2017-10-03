Day 2 of Akufo-Addo’s Northern Regional tour

President Akufo-Addo commissioned a 51.54 million Water project in the Wa West District <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507020499_450_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo is expected to meet with the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs as part of his two-day visit to the region.

The President on Monday October 2, 2017 began his two-day tour of the region where he commissioned a 51.54 million Water project in the Wa West District.

The President will round off his tour of the Upper West Region with visits to Lawra, Nandom, Sissala and Tumu,where he will meet religious leaders and also interacts with people in communities to be visited.

President Akufo-Addo is currently embarking on a 7-day tour of the three northern regions to inspect ongoing projects in the region and as part of his tour of the country.

