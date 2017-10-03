Catholic Diocese in UER supports school with water

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-03

Reverend Sister Bernardine Pemi (left) and Reverend Sister Agnes Bernice Adongo (right) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507055623_72_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Navrongo – Bolgatanga Catholic Diocese in the Upper East Region has donated a borehole worth GHC10, 000 to the Our Lady of Lourdes (OLL) Girls’ Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana East District to mitigate water challenges in the school.

Reverend Sister Bernardine Pemi, the Upper East Regional Manager of the Catholic Education Unit of the Diocese, who made the donation, said the initiative would help promote academic activities in the school since students would no longer spend hours at the few bore-holes on campus and would further ease the pressure on them.

She urged the students to handle it with care, and called on them to take their academic work seriously.

She said the performance of the school over the years especially in the just ended West African Senior School Certificate Examination was encouraging, and promised that they would receive more support if they improved their performance.

Reverend Sister Agnes Bernice Adongo, the Headmistress of the school, was grateful to the Diocese for the gesture and said “the borehole had come as a great relief to the school”.

“We are appealing to other philanthropists to come to our aid, we are far away from town, and nobody seems to care about us”. She lamented.