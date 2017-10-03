Brussels Airlines inaugurates new office at Airport City

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Brussels Airlines, the leading Belgian carrier and one of the best in Europe, has inaugurated a new ultra-modern office at the ground floor of the Atlantic Tower, Airport City, Accra.

The new office is expected to help the airline, which operates flights from Accra to over 96 destinations around the world via Brussels, offer convenient and timely service to the travelling public.

The new office’s proximity to the airport is expected to enable the airline more readily assist passengers in case of challenges.

Ms. Cecilia Dapaah, Aviation Minister, at a reception to inaugurate the airline’s new office said: “The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, made a huge statement by having a new ministry for the aviation sector. We have a vision to make Kotoka International Airport (KIA) the aviation hub for the ECOWAS region, which has a population of about 350 million.

“As Ghana gets better with the excellent leadership provided by our president, more people will have access to airlines to go do business or attend conferences, or visit relatives or just go for tourism.”

Rita Macedo, Country Manager of Brussels Airlines, at an event to inaugurate the airline’s new office said: “We started in October 2015. We started with four flights, but this year we have increased our flights to five per week. We fly every day except Tuesdays and Sundays. In the future we will see if we have to increase our frequency to six per week.

“It is very good that we have a dedicated ministry for aviation. The Minister is very open and we feel comfortable talking to him if we have any problems. For the airlines, the fact that we have an Aviation Minister who can take care of our issues is very nice.”

Brussels Airlines is part of Star Alliance and the Lufthansa Group. Brussels Airlines is also bilaterally cooperating with a range of quality airlines.