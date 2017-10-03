Alban Bagbin destroying NDC – NDC Group

Politics of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Bagbin, and other members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have declared their intentions to lead the party in the 2020 elections as flag bearer are destroying the unity of the NDC, Alhassan Bowsa, convener of Pro-NDC group, Save NDC Now, has said.

According to him, it is premature for anybody to declare intentions because the party is yet to fully comply with the suggestions in the Professor Kwesi Botcwhey Committee report on why the NDC lost last year’s polls, therefore, it is inappropriate for any party member to announce his bid to lead the party.

His comments come on the heels of Mr Bagbin declaring his intention to lead the NDC into the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The former Majority and Minority leader has claimed that he is the best man to lead the main opposition party into the 2020 elections.

However, speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of the Ghana Yensom show on Accra 100.5FM on Tuesday, October 3 Alhassan Bowsa said: “We are aware that people, Prof Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah and Alban Bagbin have declared their intentions to lead the party, but we are saying their declaration is worrying.

“At the moment, we are implementing the suggestions made by the Kwesi Botchwey report, we are going through the healing process and so it won’t be appropriate for people to declare their intentions to contest. Their actions will further deepen the woes of the NDC and destroy the party.

“Some people are going round campaigning for Alban Bagbin to lead the party, but comments by these people are further hurting the party and we will want the leadership of the NDC to step in and deal with this matter as soon as possible before it gets out of hands.”