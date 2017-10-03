Akufo-Addo ‘peddling falsehood’ about economy inherited – Kofi Adams

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Kofi Adams has described President Akufo-Addo’s appeal to Ghanaians to be considerate in their demands as hypocritical.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on a two-day working visit to the Upper West Region as part of his 7-day tour in the Northern Region, in a respond to demands made by some chiefs and individuals of the Dorimon traditional area at Jambusi in the Wa West District, asked Ghanaians to be considerate in their demands on his government as he makes effort to put the economy on a sound footing.

The Chiefs had earlier notified the president of some developmental challenges they faced. In response, the President stressed, “what we are saying is that, all the things that you have put to me are things that I am very concerned about – extending the school feeding programme, establishing a nurses training college—but a lot of them depend on the state of our public finances. And the truth of the matter is that, I am not a lucky son, I did not inherit a rich father. The inheritance I got from my predecessor was an empty treasury so I’m working my way from the bottom up”.

He however, assured Ghanaians of his commitment to honour all his campaign promises.

Speaking with CITI FM on President Akufo-Addo’s claims that a challenged economy was bequeathed to him, Kofi Adams stressed “His Excellency the president is not only showing signs of double standards but is also peddling falsehoods, I can tell you on any day that President Akufo-Addo inherited a better economy than possibly any of our presidents have had in the 4th Republican constitution”.

He said, the current government is fortunate with the kind of economy inherited from the NDC because “the NDC inherited an economy in 2009 that was borrowing to pay salaries. Indeed we went out there and took bonds (Euro bonds) before we could pay salaries that was the type of economy we inherited”.

“The NPP inherited an economy that never borrowed to pay salaries, we paid salaries using revenues generated internally, we have added a lot more infrastructure that did not exist. Go to our airports today, go to our sea ports today,…we expanded Kumasi airport, Tamale airport…the Kotoka International Airport itself is seeing massive expansion works,” he added.