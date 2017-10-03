Akufo-Addo commends losers of GJA elections

President Akufo-Addo congratulated Mr Affail Monney as well as the other officers elected <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506995672_963_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the entire membership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) “for the successful conduct of their elections”.

The elections on Friday saw the retention of Roland Affail Monney as President of the Association.

He stated, however, that “the losing aspirants are also to be commended for graciously conceding defeat”

“It is my hope that the Ghana Journalists Association and its leadership, over the next four years, will continue to contribute to the growth of a vibrant and critical media that has won Ghana the reputation of having one of the most media friendly and liberal climates on the continent, and also to the enhancement of public accountability as a strategic goal of public policy.”

