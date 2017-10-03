470MW powership connected to national grid

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has announced that it has connected its 470 MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan to the national grid.

The powership, which arrived in August this year, has completed all requisite commissioning works, operational tests and has begun supplying power to the national grid.

A press statement issued by the communications department of the company said the operation of Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan “is in consonance with the Power Purchase Agreement signed with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) requiring Karpowership to supply a total of 450 MW onto the national grid for 10 years”.

According to the statement, the 470 MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan would also supply uninterrupted and reliable electricity at one of the lowest prices for thermal power generation, adding that this could significantly help improve the power supply in the country.

“The powership will initially use low Sulphur Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) to generate electricity but thanks to its ability to operate with natural gas as well, it will be converted to natural gas as soon as local natural gas supplies become available, ensuring cost savings for Ghana,” it said.

Significant contribution

The statement further said the operations of Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan would make a significant contribution to Ghana’s electricity supply and create employment opportunities.

According to the statement, Karpowership had a proven track record of supplying sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity with its first powership – Karadeniz Powership Aysegul Sultan.

“As a strategic partner, Karpowership is committed to Ghana’s development and will continue to provide all Ghanaians with sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity,” it added.