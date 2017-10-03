23 students of KNUST suspended for hooting at female colleagues

The PRO of Unity Hall was part of the students suspended <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507018606_587_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Twenty-three students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been suspended by authorities of the University for hooting at a female colleague

The suspended students include the Public Relations Officer of Unity Hall, Dominic Donkor who led freshers affiliated to the hall to hoot at female students on campus.

KNUST Disciplinary Committee Chairman, Mr. Nathaniel Arthur confirmed on campus radio Focus FM hooting is prohibited on campus and therefore punishable.

“In as much as hooting at ladies was overlooked in the Hall, it was not appropriate for residents of the halls to engage in the act”, he stated.

“This is uncalled for and discriminatory all students should learn to quite from it”, the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee pointed out.

Meanwhile, some students have condemned hooting on campus and have welcomed the news of suspension of their colleagues.

