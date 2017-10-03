200 poultry farmers upgrade knowledge

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-10-03

A section of the poultry farmers in the classroom during the workshop <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507019868_760_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Two hundred selected poultry farmers from the Atwima Nwabiagya District in the Ashanti Region have attended a one-week intensive training workshop, aimed at boosting their efficiency in healthy chicken production.

The educative programme, a brainchild of Darko Farms and other foreign bodies, including PUM and GPP Company, Netherlands, would also help the participants to properly position themselves and benefit from government programmes.

Key among the policies that the workshop would help the poultry farmers to benefit from is the famous ‘one district, one factory’ programme, recently launched by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

The Atwima Nwabiagya District houses a lot of poultry farm companies, who over the years have produced eggs and chicken for local consumption and export.

Augustine Kuudaar, a facilitator of the workshop, stated that the intensive training would enable the poultry farmers to gain knowledge about modern egg production and chicken processing in order to boost the economy.

He explained that the training would equip the participants to better position themselves and act appropriately in order to benefit fully from government’s ‘one district, one factory’ programme.

Mr Kuudaar stated that the workshop would also help to boost the production of chicken to meet local demands, thereby, contributing to minimise the importation of frozen chicken.

He appealed to all and sundry to patronise locally-produced chicken and eggs because they are nutritious, adding that patronage of the local poultry industry would also lead to the provision of jobs for the teeming jobless youth.

On his part, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers, Amoako Nketia, charged Ghanaians to patronise locally-produced chicken for consumption to boost their health.

He argued that the locally produced chicken is healthy and nutritious as compared to the imported frozen foreign chicken.

Mr Amoako Nketia called on government to support poultry farmers with soft loans to expand their businesses.