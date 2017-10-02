Woyome’s oral examination for today cancelled

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Continuation of the Oral Examination of embattled businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome has been cancelled because the sitting judge Justice Ampah Benin is unavailable.

Mr Woyome was expected at the Supreme Court today to be scrutinised by the Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame on how his GHc51.2M judgement debt received from the state could be refunded.

Kasapa FM’s court correspondent, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman gathered from the Supreme Court Registry that, today’s sitting has been cancelled until normal court sittings resume on October 10.

“Today’s sitting has been cancelled, because the judge (Justice Ampah Benin) is on an interview panel at the Ghana School of Law concerning their admission.

“Normal sitting resumes on October 10, so I am sure it would be listed among the cases for October 10,” source at the registrars office stated.



The oral examination of Mr Woyome started on July 24 and was expected to continue today October 2, following the three months legal vacation.