Woyome to appear in Supreme Court today

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-02

Businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome is expected to appear before the Supreme Court today, Monday, 2 October 2017 to answer questions on how he is going to refund the GHS51.2 million he got from the state.

Deputy Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame began an inquiry into how Mr Woyome spent the GHS51.2 million and to uncover potential sources of income for the businessman in order to recover the money.

Justice Alfred Benin on July 4, 2017 paved the way for the oral examination when he dismissed an application by Mr Woyome, challenging the state’s motion seeking an order to orally examine him on how he spent the GHS51million paid to him illegally.

The sole judge adjourned the oral examination to Monday, October 2 due to the ill health of Mr Woyome.

Mr Woyome was paid the GHS51 million after dragging the state to court over the abrogation of an alleged contract he had with the government for the building of some stadia for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Supreme Court, however, ruled subsequently that he got the money illegally and fraudulently and directed him to refund it.

Mr Woyome and the Attorney General came to an agreement about a payment plan. He started refunding the money by installments in November last year.

Per the agreement, he was supposed to have made a second part payment of GHS5million by April 1, 2017.

Mr Woyome is to pay GHS5 million every four months in installment until the final payment is made on April 1, 2019.