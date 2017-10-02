Women should be submissive to men – Patriarchal Princesses International (PPI)

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: Victoria Dede Nyarko

2017-10-02

According to the group,people have leverage on the concept of feminism to pollute the minds of women <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506977241_18_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A group calling itself Patriarchal Princesses International has called on all women to be submissive to their men.

According to the group, some people have leverage on the concept of feminism to pollute the minds of young girls.

In a press statement signed by Victoria Dede Nyarko, the group says they are bent on upholding the old customs of women submitting to the men in their lives.

Below is full statement

We the members of Patriarchal Princesses International who are also known as Sugardemministries and we are calling on all women to be submissive to men.

As an all-female purpose- driven Organization, it’s our ultimate priority to conserve, restore and uphold moral values to enrich the human experience for the benefit of all.

We are making this clarion call because it has come to our notice that, some people are polluting the minds of other women by preaching false doctrines in the name of “feminism”.

Throughout history, we agree some men have abused their spouses and maltreated their women terribly.

Again, We know a section of society took the intrinsic differences between males and females and distorted them. We don’t support that.

Last but not least, we believe some of our cultural hang-ups about women were wrong.



We feel bad about such dehumanizing activities.

But in our spirited and noble efforts in searching for peace in our homes and the public space, we should not antagonize men and the society!

Its high time women understood that aside dominion that God gave both the male and the female equal rights, the purpose and design of Men are far different from Women.

Men no matter their age, have the legal mandate to ” Lord” over women and it is the role of women to submit to men.

God in his infinite wisdom gave both the male and Female dominion to subdue the earth. This means both the male and the female are at liberty to achieve their aims on earth to the highest level to the Glory of their Maker.

Nonetheless, high academic laurels and elevated social status doesn’t give a woman legal grounds to maltreat, attack or be disrespectful to men.

A woman must submit to a man’s authority. Submission doesn’t mean a woman should be weak, compromise her moral values or tell lies.

Submission simply means to “SERVE” instead of being “SERVED”. Servitude is not Slavery, its mandatory for women. Women are multi-tasking; Men are not.

Again, Married women should cook for their husbands, wash dirty dishes, clean their homes, lay their beds etc without murmuring.

To sum it all, we urge all women to be submissive to all men around them to enhance quality lives and harmony for all as we age.

LONG LIVE GHANA,

LONG LIVE PPI,

LONG LIVE WOMEN.

SPOKESPERSONS



Victoria Dede Nyarko- 0245142846



Nana Akua Asantewaa Ocran- 0242659994



Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarkoh- 0244933893