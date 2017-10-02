UniBank providing “Invaluable” service to Korle Bu – Staff

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

The Korle Bu Senior Staff Association ( KOSSA) has called for the immediate cessation of the media war that has engulfed the facility over the last few weeks.

According to the staff, the progress made by the hospital over the months is being threatened by the impasse regarding revenue collection at the hospital.

The call by the workers come on the back of the media standoff between the hospital and indigenous bank, uniBank, following initial attempts by the management of Korle Bu to terminate uniBank’s contract with them.

The workers in a statement Monday said: “The Korle Bu Senior Staff Association (KOSSA) has observed that the industrial peace and harmony which we fought for and the gains we are currently making as a hospital are being threatened by the differences between Hospital Administration and one of its business partners, UniBank”.

The statement signed by KOSSA President Charles Kwade Ofei-Palm further noted “Much as the issue being raised is relevant to the progress of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and must be pursued to its logical conclusion, this must be done without the current public accusations and counter-accusations.

“KOSSA, therefore, wish to appeal to the Hospital Administration whose leadership has led to the peace the hospital is currently enjoying and UniBank, which is also engaged in providing invaluable services to the hospital.

KOSSA also recognizes the impact of the public disagreement on the operations of the institution and strongly advocates for the cessation of all media banter while we and other stakeholders take steps to amicably resolve the differences in ways that will inure to the benefit of our patients and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“We wish to use this opportunity to appeal to His Excellency, the President and the Sector Minister to support the current efforts at rebuilding Korle Bu and restoring its status as the Premier Teaching Hospital by the current CEO, Dr. Felix Anyah.

“The media will be briefed on the progress of our resolution efforts in due course but we entreat all sides to respect our request to cease all media engagement”.