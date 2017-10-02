UniBank counters Korle Bu’s ‘false’ revenue loss claims

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

UniBank has countered claims by Korle Bu that there were issues with their revenue collection system

UniBank Ghana has countered a claim by the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital that there were compatibility issues with the hospital’s revenue collection system that led to revenue losses.

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital management’s had said UniBank’s compatibility shortcomings with the End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software were essentially leading to revenue losses, hence the temporary abrogation of its contract with the bank.

However, in a press release on Sunday, Unibank said “the assertion that the Stanbic approved End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software was not compatible with uniBank’s software is a total fabrication.”

Kwame Asare Obeng, A-Plus, had alleged that two presidential staffers, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor, were unjustifiably working stifle Korle Bu’s effort to abrogate Unibank’s revenue collection contract. The claim has since been dismissed.

The Chiefs of Staff believed Stanbic, a competitor of Unibank, had been favoured at the expense of a local bank without any due process.

The two concluded that the decision taken by the Korle Bu management was irregular and unsustainable, particularly in the absence of the Board.

The position taken by the two persons did not go down well with A Plus who then began waging a crusade and an allegation of corruption against the two.

Unibank’s press release also holds that Korle Bu Teaching Hospital management has not presented any evidence to show that uniBank had committed any wrong-doing or committed any breach in the performance of its obligations under the MOU.

Read the full Unibank statement below.