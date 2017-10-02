Uganda lines up Madagascar friendly ahead of Ghana clash

Uganda have lined up a friendly against the Madagascar on Wednesday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506964456_321_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Uganda, one of Ghana’s opponents in the race for a ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup have lined up a friendly against the Madagascar on Wednesday, October 4 ahead of a crucial tie against the Black Stars three days later (October 7).

The Cranes of Uganda are currently second in Group E of the Africa qualifiers. They trail leaders Egypt (9 points) by two points and lead third-placed Ghana by (5 points) and according to Head Coach Moses Basena the tie against the island nation of Madagascar will serve as ideal preparation for when they host the Stars at the Mandela National Stadium, Kampala on October 7.

“The match will help Uganda Cranes coach test the technical ability and mental strength of his players ahead of a crucial fixture against Ghana on Saturday. We believe Madagascar have the quality to give our team good preparations,” said FUFA Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein.

In relation to the match, the Uganda FA has confirmed that it will be played behind closed doors but only fans who have purchased the discounted tickets will be able to access the stadium on Wednesday to watch the practice match between Uganda Cranes and Madagascar at Lugogo.

Meanwhile, Group E leaders Egypt will play host to whipping-boys Congo on October 8 at the Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria in the other tie.

Only the winner of the Group will proceed to the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

