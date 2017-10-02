Too much fraud in health sector – Minister complains

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-02

Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Deputy Minister of Health

Deputy Minister of Health, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, has lamented the high rate of fraud in the health sector describing the sector as one with the weakest level of accountability in the country.

According to him, some health sector professionals charged with responsibilities do not want to be accountable in the discharge of their duties, hence the rising number of corruption-related cases.

The Deputy Minister made the remarks at the maiden launch of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Ghana Association of Doctors in Residency (GADOR), at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

He said free postgraduate studies would be possible if the sector succeeds in reducing the revenue leakages in the sector.

Mr. Aboagye Gyedu implored professionals to cooperate with the Ministry of Health in their efforts to bring accountability in the health sector.

“If we were to succeed in reducing corruption, the leakages in the revenue flowing to the health sector by even 20%, free postgraduate studies can be highly possible. So we pray and hope that when we get there and want to bring some level of accountability so that we will help you and people who will come after you, you will bear with us. And also cooperate so that we can do what is necessary in order to do what is probable.”

He also expressed concerns about how some doctors leave the country to work elsewhere after Government funds their training.

He called for an end to such practices indicating there is a disservice to the tax-payer whose money was used to fund their training programmes.