Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-02

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-02

Daily Guide Today

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

5,000 journalists, others lose jobs over NCA, NDC says

A-Plus saga: UniBank clears air, Korle Bu speaks out

Paperless ports get $10m support

KATH Director in trouble over NDC link

NCA draws dagger, more radio stations to go

2 Deputy Chiefs of Staff never took bribe, A-Plus tells police as full investigative report is out.

President begins tour in three northern regions

Affail Monney retained to lead GJA next three years

New debt hits GHC16 billion

