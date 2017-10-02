Stop blaming curses for your failures in life – Psychologist

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson

2017-10-02

Dr. Ann Gaisey <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506983588_770_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Renowned Ghanaian–UK psychologist, Dr. Ann Gaisey has advised Ghanaians to stop blaming curses for their failures in life.

Speaking to Nana Effei, host of a fast-rising show dubbed “M’asem Nie” which literally means ‘this is my story’ on No.1 FM about why so many Ghanaians are still lagging behind in life, Dr. Gaisey passionately called on Ghanaians to abandon the ancient excuse of blaming every failure of theirs on curses.

Responding to a gentleman who shared his ordeal on the program about how poverty has been his portion in life ever since his mother dragged her buttocks on the bare floor and invoked curses on him about 13yrs ago, simply because he accidentally pushed her to the ground when he was preventing his mother from seeing another man.

Dr. Gaisey stated that life is full of challenges and is up to us to have a positive attitude and turn things around instead of dwelling so much on utterances made against us because success starts from the brain so once you focus about some curses made against you in the past, you become stuck in failure.

She said Ghana as a country needs serious psychological interventions and boosters because we have the antidote to most of our problems yet we will rather sit down and shed blames on ancestral, family curses, poor background and many more.

She bemoaned how some pastors have capitalized on this and are therefore extorting huge sums of money from their members.

Head pastor for Jesus Apostolic Church Incorporated, Rev Kingsley Osafo Mireku also advised parents to be very conscious about some utterances they make towards their children because it might have some spiritual implications in the nearest future.

Meanwhile “M’asem Nie” airs on every Saturday on No.1 FM – 105.3 from 4pm – 5pm.