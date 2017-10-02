Stonebwoy’s wife falls victim to knife attack at ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

2017-10-02

Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa went home wounded last night after the dance hall artiste’s ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert that took place yesterday.

The concert which was held at the Sakasaka Park at Ashaiman (Stonebowy’s place of residence) had a lot of music fans in attendance, with spectacular performances from artistes on the bill.

However, it did not end on a good note as some ‘assailants’ threw a knife through the tent in which Stonebwoy was at the moment, to cut his wife, Louisa Ansong.

The award-winning artiste took to his Facebook page few hours after the show to give account of what transpired.

“Knife cuts Tru My Tent Missed Me As Target And Cuts wifey on her back side! Minute Before I Hit Stage! But #IstillDeliveredForMyPeople and Rushed To The hospital right after I Got Off Stage…



?Cant express my gratitude enough to all who Came To make it possible.#ATTWC17 Record Broken!



History Made….”

Even though it is unknown who threw the knife and who it was really targeted at, Stonebwoy believes he was the target of the act and the ‘assailants’ missed him, hence the cut on the back of his wife.

Stonebwoy and Louisa got married in June this year in a beautiful ceremony which saw an array of showbiz personalities in attendance.

The ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert also had on stage controversial dancehall artiste and arch-rival of Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Patapaa, LilWin, Kumi Guitar, Joyce Blessing, Kofi Kinaata, Obibinii, King Promise, Fancy Gadam, Teephlow, Kurl Songx and Becca.

Stonebwoy is currently under the aegis of record label giant Zylofon Music.