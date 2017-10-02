NCA sanctions: More radio stations penciled for punishment

Joe Anokye,NCA’s Acting Director-General <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506945998_548_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

More radio stations have been penciled down by the National Communication Authority (NCA) for sanctions, newspaper reports suggest.

The NCA also revoked completely the authorisations of 21 FM stations whose authorisations had expired over several years and were operating illegally.

Various portions of the Electronics Communications Act (2009), Act 775 with 13 others were issued with reprieves as pertains to their authorisations.

But according to a report in the Daily Statesman newspaper, which is very close to government, the NCA seems unperturbed by the criticisms and is going ahead with more sanctions for other offenders.

It quotes “a source at the NCA” in its Monday, October 2, 2017 edition, saying “if those given those frequencies do not respect the rules, should we just leave it to God and wring our hands? Heck no”. “We don’t care whose ox is gored but the law should be no respecter of persons,” the “source at NCA” who the paper says is a board member further stated.

