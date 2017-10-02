Murtala ‘shocked’ by Rawlings, Amidu silence on Akufo-Addo’s ‘corrupt government’

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Former Member of Parliament for Nantong constituency in the Northern Region of Ghana, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, says he is surprised at the ‘loud silence’ of former President Jerry John Rawlings and two other persons over the level of corruption that has allegedly bedevilled the Nana Akufo-Addo led government.

“My shock is this: the loud silence of our founder, former President Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu and Martin Amidu is fantastically noticed…this is an own goal; that we have never sensed this palpable thievery and robbery in this country than we are experiencing today.

“I haven’t seen the series of long thesis that Martin Amidu will write and I haven’t heard Nana Konadu talking about it; perhaps she was also paid judgement debt so she doesn’t see the need to talk about it” he said during a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, Saturday.

Former President and founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings and former Attorney General, Martin Amidu are known critics of the NDC.

They were a thorn in the flesh of their own party as they consistently attacked members of the erstwhile Mahama administration for being corrupt — a situation some believe led to the party’s defeat in the 2016 elections. Commenting on the controversial A-Plus corruption allegation and its turn of events, Murtala Mohammed indicated that the ruling administration has made history by being the first “government that is engulfed in profound allegations of corruption less than a year into its administration”

“What is made known is the disrespect and alacrity with which functionaries of this government are corrupt.

“Yet people will come and tell us that Nana Addo is incorruptible…please those stories be told to the marines…there is no doubt in anybody’s mind that this government in unwilling, unprepared and is not going to do anything about corruption,” he added.