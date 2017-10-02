Murtala questions Martin Amidu’s silence in corruption allegations against NPP officials

Former MP for the Nantong constituency in the Northern Region of Ghana, Mutala Mohammed <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506937003_812_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A Former Member of Parliament for the Nantong constituency in the Northern Region of Ghana, Mutala Mohammed has expressed his shock at the silence of Martin Amidu on the several allegations of corruption against the Akufo-Addo led administration.

The member of the National Democratic Congress who was speaking on Accra-based radio gold said “I haven’t seen the series of long thesis that Martin Amidu will write and I haven’t heard Nana Konadu talking about it; perhaps she was also paid judgement debt so she doesn’t see the need to talk about it.”

He indicated that former President and founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings has also surprised him because of his loud silence on the corruption in the Akufo-Addo government.

He said “My shock is this: the loud silence of our founder, former President Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu and Martin Amidu is fantastically noticed…this is an own goal; that we have never sensed this palpable thievery and robbery in this country than we are experiencing today.

Murtala Mohammed speaking on the allegations of corruption levelled against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff said Nana led administration has made history by been the first “government that is engulfed in profound allegations of corruption less than a year into its administration”.

قالب وردپرس

Comments