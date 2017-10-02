Majority Leader operating parliament as ‘blue kiosk’— MP

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim (l) and Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah (r)

The Deputy Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Ahmed Ibrahim is accusing Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu of operating the Ghanaian Parliament like an alcohol shop.

His complaint is that although parliament is expected to resume from recession on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, parliamentarians are yet to be informed formally.

He said he personally saw the notice of resumption on social media and that he did not receive any official correspondence from the Majority Leader, who is also the Minister in Charge of Parliamentary Affairs.

Mr Ibrahim (MP for Banda Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region) said even when parliamentarians are to be called for emergency sittings, they are to be informed appropriately.

Mr Ibrahim who was speaking on Accra-based Peace FM Tuesday, said it was therefore wrong for the Majority Leader not to inform MPs about the return from recession.

He said the posture of the Majority Leader, whose duty it is to inform parliamentarians about the break from the recession was like someone operating a ‘blue kiosk’ (alcohol shop).

He is of the view that the Majority Leader could not just get up one day and call all MPs on social media to resume from their recession without a formal notice.

He has, therefore, admonished the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs to use the right channels in communicating to MPs on issues relating to their work.