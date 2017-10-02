LIVESTREAMING: Cocobod celebrates 70th anniversary

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

As Cocobod marks its 70th anniversary celebrations to highlight the nutritional benefits of cocoa and to promote increased local consumption, President Akufo-Addo is addressing issues pertaining to cocoa production in the country in Kumasi.

Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, prior to this, addressed attendees of the program.

The anniversary is dubbed: “70 years on: mobilizing for sustainable cocoa economy”.

Cocoa has been the mainstay of Ghana’s economy and Cocobod has put in place interventions to raise the crop production and returns.

These include the introduction of hand pollination, rehabilitation of aged cocoa farms and fertilizer subsidies.

There is also a deliberate effort to entice more young people into cocoa farming and already in excess of 50,000 of them have responded.