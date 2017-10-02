LIVE UPDATES: Kotoko 1- 0 Medeama (FA Cup semis)

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-02

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will once again take on familiar foes Medeama in the second semi-final of this year’s MTN FA Cup after rains forced the centre referee to call off the game in Obuasi yesterday.

The second semi-final game which began on an explosive note had to end abruptly due to heavy rains which made the pitch unplayable.

As the GFA law stipulates the two side have reconvened to finish off what is expected to be a keenly contested affair.

Kotoko’s arch-rivals Hearts of Oak yesterday booked a place in the grand finale after beating league champions 2-1. The Phobians needed two goals from their WAFU Cup winning duo Patrick Razak and Kwame Kizito to make it to the finals.

Hearts of Oak will play in the MTN FA Cup finals for the first time in 17 years.



This afternoon Kotoko will seek to revenge two painful losses to Medeama at the final of the competition in 2013 and 2015.



Medeama have dominated the Porcupine Warriors in the FA Cup and this tie could prove important for the Kumasi-based side to clear their name by beating them.

Players such as Amos Frimpong, Felix Annan, Ahmed Adams, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Yakubu Mohammed will have to brighten their chances of qualification with splendid performances over a well-determined Medeama side.

All participating clubs in the semis haven’t been active since the Premier League was put on hold to allow the just ended WAFU Cup to take place.



But with the interest in the FA Cup keen, fans, those from Kumasi will be expected to throng the Len Clay Stadium to witness the action-packed semi-final clash.