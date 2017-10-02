Liranz CEO wins forty under 40 award

Business News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: Nicholas Bortey

The CEO of Liranz, Nicholas Bortey, has won the Technology & Innovation category at the recently concluded Ghana 40 under 40 Awards.

It was organized to identify, honor and celebrate a cross-section of Ghana’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40.

The awards based the nominations on the commitment to business growth, professional excellence, and community service.

Nicholas Bortey, though a young entrepreneur, has had a wealth of experience at the top managerial level of several high-profile companies in the country and his vision to set up Liranz to provide IT support and managed IT services in Ghana is steadily changing the face of IT service provision in the country.

The pragmatism and ingenuity of Nicholas Bortey have broken several barriers in the Information Technology sector in the country, barely five years after setting up Liranz, his business has developed strong relationships with clients in various sectors including Oil and Gas, Financial Services, Legal Services, Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare, Non-Governmental Agencies, Real Estate, Agriculture, Education, startups etc.

He recently won the Young ICT Entrepreneur at the 7th edition of The Ghana Information Technology and telecom Awards (GITTA).

Mr. Nicholas Bortey dedicated his award to the Liranz team, partners, as well as the clients of Liranz.

“My hard-working, dedicated and efficient team at Liranz have been a force to reckon with. I know this will spur us on to greater heights to continue to add value to our client’s Business. This is essential for every mandate,” he said.

Liranz is Award-winning IT Consultancy & Outsourcing firm offering Managed IT Services, IT Consulting, IT Infrastructure solutions, Cloud Services, IT Security Solutions, Digital Services, IT Support Services to SME’s and Large Enterprises.

All winners at the 40 under 40 Awards were selected by an awarding board. The Accounting firm EY compiled entries with further support provided by the Ministry of Business Development, as well as other institutions.