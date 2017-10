Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu



There is a showdown between Ghana’s premiere health facility Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) and indigenous bank – uniBank Ghana Limited – over an On-site Banking Service to collect revenue.

Korle Bu’s CEO Dr Felix Anyah has come under fire as the Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu accuses him of failing to adhere to corporate governance tenets before terminating the contract with uniBank.

قالب وردپرس

Comments