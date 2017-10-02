I’m sorry for accusing you wrongly – A Plus to Chiefs of Staff

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-02

Kwame A Plus accused Deputy Chiefs of Staff of being corrupt <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506926125_846_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Musician and member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kwame A Plus has rendered an unqualified apology to the two Chiefs of Staff for leveling corruption allegations against them.

A Plus said listening to Mr Jinapor on the Korle-Bu saga gives him an indication that he (Jinapor) has been lied to and that he may not have understood the issues at the hospital when he intervened.

Kwame A plus noted: “In fact, as human beings – today is Sunday, now my wife has been pulling me to church; today I’m going to church – I think that when you do something and you don’t do it the right way, if you want people to listen to you, it is very very important that you also come and say: ‘OK, I’ve noticed this, and, therefore, I think that my approach was wrong’. I said this on Joy FM and immediately Blakk Rasta came and said: ‘Eh A-Plus, you say people shouldn’t apologise.’ I never said that”.

He said “Now that I’ve come to understand that Abu does not even understand the issue, I will go ahead like I’ve said already and say I apologise for how I put this whole thing out; yes, because listen to him [Abu]: he does not even understand the issue. People have lied to him. Look at what he said, if he was being honest on radio, I have the impression that he was being honest, and that is all that they told him, then they have deceived him”.

“After listening to Abu, I’m very convinced that he did not know that there is no system in place or mechanism in place to check or undependably tell what the leakages are and how much money the hospital makes …” he added.